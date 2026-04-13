Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signs executive order in preparation for FIFA World Cup 2026

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Monday regarding security preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and events coming to Kansas City.

The Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated under this order, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to expedite assistance.

Kehoe discussed World Cup security preparations during a news conference Monday in Jefferson City. Watch in the video player below.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, other leaders talk World Cup security

The order also activates the Missouri National Guard to help out local law enforcement with security operations throughout this summer's events.

"In just under 60 days, Kansas City will have its defining moment on the world stage as America’s Soccer Capital, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors and fans to six World Cup matches and surrounding festivities, watch parties, and related events," Kehoe said. "The FIFA World Cup will have an incredible statewide impact, both in economic activity and public safety collaboration and coordination. While public safety partners are already coordinating to support World Cup events in the Kansas City region, this executive order allows the State of Missouri to support local jurisdictions with the operational demands and circumstances associated with hosting events of this magnitude."

Kehoe hosted a roundtable discussion between federal, state, and local public safety leaders in the Governor's Office regarding security preparations for this year's World Cup.

The executive order, which will expire on July 31, 2026, can be viewed here.

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