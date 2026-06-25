Netherlands fans take over Kansas City with orange celebrations ahead of World Cup showdown

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Netherlands fans packed Kansas City's FIFA Fan Fest ahead of Thursday's match, turning the city orange with jerseys, dyed hair and a festive atmosphere that drew fans from all backgrounds together.

For most Netherlands fans, the party started well before dark.

Many made their way to Fan Fest shortly after arriving in the city.

"I just arrived one hour ago, so the only thing I saw was my apartment, which was nice," one fan said.

The city itself made a strong impression on visitors.

"Great city. Great, great city. Way better than downtown LA, I'll tell you that," a fan said.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Fans from California at FIFA Fan Festival on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Orange jerseys were a common sight, but some fans took their team spirit a step further.

"Buzzed it, bleached it, dyed it orange," another fan said.

Matthew's family represented both their Dutch and Mexican heritage at the event.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Matthew Reyes, Caroline Vanoosterom and Mark Reyes at FIFA Fan Festival on June 24, 2026.

"My husband is Mexican, and that's why he's in the Mexican jersey, and this is our son, and he's got the orange hair,” said Caroline Vanoosterom, Matthew’s mom.

The mix of cultures and fan bases was something that stood out to one Dutch fan.

"You cannot party together with your opponent. With soccer like this, it's possible," a Dutch fan said.

His friend, who is also Dutch, echoed his sentiment.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Dutch fans who came to celebrate at the FIFA Fan Festival on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

"When you enter the fan festival, you see all the different jerseys and everybody's fine with each other, and it's just for fun and for soccer. So yeah, that's amazing," another Dutch fan said.

Fans are inviting others to join the Orange Walk on Thursday morning starting at 9:30 a.m. in the Power and Light District.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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