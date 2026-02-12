Netherlands joins Kansas City’s World Cup base camp party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Netherlands men’s soccer team announced Thursday it will call Kansas City its base camp home for this summer’s FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The team will train at the Kansas City Current’s practice facilities in Riverside.

"The Kansas City Current is honored to play a part in the Dutch National Team's journey throughout the World Cup, and it is a tremendous privilege to welcome one of the world's most storied footballing nations to our world-class facilities this summer," Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said Thursday morning. "This opportunity is a massive testament to the infrastructure and support the Current has in place ot provide a top-notch experience for the world's best players."

Heartland 🤝 Holland@OnsOranje selects the KC Current Training Complex as their base camp for the 2026 Fifa World Cup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KE3z3bsDSt — KC Current (@thekccurrent) February 12, 2026

"When selecting our base camp, we first looked at the most favorable climate conditions in the region where we will be playing," Dutch National Team head coach Ronald Koeman said Thursday. "In addition, we considered other sporting requirements that are important for high-quality training and accommodation: the quality of the pitches and facilities, location and travel distances.:

Koeman said he conducted a personal site visit and concluded "Kansas City is the best option."

"Its location is also favorable," Koeman said. "All of this contributes to being able to fully focus on football."

Fans of the Dutch National Team, referred to as Oranje, will be able to watch the team practice and be well-positioned to watch the team in action in Kansas City. The Netherlands is set to play its final group stage match at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 25, against Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium).

Dutch Football Association Director of Professional Football Marianne van Leeuwen said the team assessed multiple locations based on sporting, logistical and operational criteria.

"The choice of Kansas City as our base camp fits that aim: a professionally organized environment that enables the team to prepare for the matches in the best possible way," van Leeuwen said. "It is an added bonus that we will also play our final group stage match in Kansas City, giving us the opportunity to conclude the group stage there together with our Oranje fans."

We've been prepping for this! 📚 Proud to announce Kansas City as the official World Cup 2026 base camp for the Netherlands. Kansas City looks forward to welcoming Dutch fans, their epic march to the match, and unforgettable memories this summer in the Heart of America. pic.twitter.com/kgf3MXm4DH — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) February 12, 2026

On Wednesday, England selected Kansas City for its base camp, training at the Swope Soccer Village complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier this month, Argentina announced it would hold its World Cup base camp at Sporting Kansas City’s Training Centre in Kansas City, Kansas.

One final base camp in the region remains up for grabs at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.

