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Two Northeast Kansas City businesses are rolling out special deals and events to celebrate the World Cup and communities they serve.

PH Coffee is offering a week of daily specials and activities with a focus on the neighborhood. The shop has also created custom menu items inspired by the four teams based in the Kansas City metro for the tournament.

Andrae Hannon Eric Rosell, PH coffee owner

"Each of the four teams that are home based here, we have a version of what we think they're flavor profile is on our coffee side and also on our bar side," Eric Rosell, PH Coffee owner, said.

The daily lineup at PH Coffee includes:

Thursday: Buy one, get one snow cones

Friday: Neighborhood night with free sandwiches and games screenings

Saturday: Buy one, get one hot dogs and a 3-on-3 soccer tournament

Sunday: Buy one, get one snow cones



Northeast businesses roll out World Cup specials to bring the community together

Rosell said the inspiration behind the events runs deeper than the tournament itself.

"What really inspired me is some of these kids that come in our neighborhood, that live in our neighborhood, are from these countries being represented," Rosell said. "We're just doing everything we can to like highlight opportunities and activities for our neighborhood.

Just minutes away on Independence Avenue, Taqueria Mexico #2 is also getting in on the action. Owner Daniel Yuman said excitement is already building.

Andrae Hannon Daniel Yuman, Owner Taqueria 2

"We're going to be putting every single game on in Spanish audio here," Yuman said.

He said the restaurant is planning a full slate of food and drink specials throughout the tournament.

"We're going to be doing specials on drinks, on food, appetizers, wings buckets — everything we can really think of," Yuman said. "Hopefully we can have all this filled and a line out the door."

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