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The historic Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City is preparing to welcome visitors from around the world for the World Cup, and community leaders and business owners say the area's rich cultural diversity is its greatest asset.

Al Miller Bobbi Baker-Hughes, president and CEO of the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

Bobbi Baker-Hughes, president and CEO of the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, helped create the International Marketplace — a website where tourists can find information on everything the Northeast has to offer.

"We are a village, and we believe it takes a village to raise a world," Baker-Hughes said.

Northeast Kansas City businesses pushing to ensure they won't be overlooked during the World Cup

More than 60 countries and languages are represented in the Northeast community. Baker-Hughes said local businesses and residents are eager to share that with the world.

"Our businesses and our residents are really excited about being able to share our community with people from around the world, by people from around the world," Baker-Hughes said.

Al Miller Daniel Yuman, owner of Taqueria Mexico 2

Daniel Yuman, owner of Taqueria Mexico 2, hopes to benefit from visitors spreading out beyond the city's main entertainment districts.

"I think it's going to get very busy downtown and that central area," Yuman said. "So, I think people are going to start spreading out. Little by little people are going to start realizing there's more sides to this."

Yuman said he also wants the neighborhood to feel welcoming to Hispanic visitors attending the tournament.

"We want to gear towards the Hispanic people that come and all that so they feel more like at home, or feel comfortable in spaces," Yuman said.

Al Miller Joyce Watts, owner of Boujee Bakery

Joyce Watts, owner of Boujee Bakery, is celebrating one year in business this week at her shop on 12th Street.

For the World Cup, she is promoting the bakery's popular breakfast offerings while also developing new recipes, including a special frozen treat for the occasion.

"That time we are going to launch a Belfonte World Cup ice cream," Watts said. "We are small and so we have to do whatever we can just to stand out."

Al Miller Northeast Kansas City businesses prepare to share their community with the world during World Cup

Both Yuman and Watts said they are optimistic about what the influx of visitors could mean for their businesses.

"I'm hoping that our revenue boosts pretty well, and that we get a lot of exposure," Watts said.

The Chamber of commerce will host a taste of the Northeast tour on June 5.

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