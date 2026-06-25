Olathe Boys and Girls Club kids experience World Cup excitement through Walmart soccer fest partnership

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For many children, a love of soccer starts at a young age. At the Boys and Girls Club in Olathe, that passion took center stage Thursday as kids experienced the excitement of the FIFA World Cup through Soccer Forward Fest.

Olathe Boys & Girls Club kids experience World Cup excitement at soccer fest

The event, made possible through a partnership between Walmart and the Soccer Forward Foundation, brought World Cup-themed activities, games and opportunities for kids to celebrate the sport they already know and love.

Kids got to experience an afternoon of youth soccer drills, skills stations, games and community activities designed to inspire play, teamwork and connection.

KSHB 41 Timera Kakish

Timera Kakish, unit director at the Olathe Boys and Girls Club, said the club reflects the diversity of the community it serves.

"We have Algerian families, Hispanic families, Arab, we have everyone," Kakish said. "I think it's part of their culture, I think it's part of their family. They've been playing since they were young. I played all my life up until college. So, I think for them it's just a way for them to get out and be active."

For many, soccer provides more than exercise. The sport helps kids build friendships, gain confidence and express themselves.

KSHB 41 Axel

"For me, soccer is how I can express myself. I feel free," Axel said. "I'm happy when I play, but sometimes I can get really competitive."

Others said the game teaches teamwork and reminds them that having fun matters most, no matter who is on the field.

The event also connected local kids to the growing excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Kansas City being a host city. Seeing the world's biggest soccer tournament coming to their own region makes the dream feel more attainable.

KSHB 41 Thiago

"I feel like that should be me there," said Thiago, imagining himself one day playing on soccer's biggest stage.

Other students said the tournament represents an opportunity to welcome visitors from around the world and spread love.

KSHB 41 Max

"The World Cup is coming to Kansas City," Max said. "You get more opportunities to say hello to people, maybe just give them a good smile. Maybe it'll make their day."

The Boys and Girls Club received a $15,000 donation from Walmart to help facilitate the event. Soccer Forward Foundation provided the soccer equipment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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