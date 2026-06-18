One week in: Kansas City bars allowed to stay open until 5 a.m. during World Cup see mixed results

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It has been about one week since certain bars in Kansas City entertainment districts gained permission to stay open until 5 a.m. during the World Cup.

KC bars allowed to stay open until 5 a.m. during World Cup see mixed results

At The Blue Line Hockey Bar in River Market, co-owner Letty Stegall said customers have been staying so late staff have watched the sun come up.

La'Nita Brooks Letty Stegall, The Blue Line Co-owner

"Wednesday night last week I got to see the sunshine. I did, I heard the birds chirping and I'm like, 'This is crazy, oh my God,'" Stegall said.

Wednesday afternoon was much calmer at The Blue Line Hockey Bar, but Stegall said the crowd picks up during the late night hours.

"They know like hey you don't have to rush; the Blue Line is open until 5 a.m.," Stegall said. "Maybe the rush is going to be at like 10 till 5 because they know we're open, but they're making it here before time, so it's been great."

In downtown, business at Quaff Bar and Grill has been slower. The bar has been staying open until 4:30 a.m.

Bartender Matthew Scott said the extended hours have not yet drawn the crowds some expected.

La'Nita Brooks Matthew Scott, Quaff bar tender

"I mean when I worked until close, I noticed that the numbers were lower," Scott said. "They're probably only used to drinking until 3 a.m. anyways. But people still come in because we're open late."

Still, Scott said the city's growing World Cup visitors could change that.

"Our population has pretty much doubled," Scott said. "So, I'm sure we'll see a lot more different crowds throughout the night."

16 bars across the Plaza, Midtown, downtown, River Market and 18th & Vine districts received permits to serve until 5 a.m. during the World Cup. The permits are valid through July 19.

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