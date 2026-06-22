Parkville bar goes orange as Dutch World Cup fans turn spot into home away from home

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

Dutch soccer fans have turned a Parkville bar into an unlikely home away from home, wrapping the Alley Bar in bright orange and drawing crowds that have left volunteers scrambling to keep up with demand.

The Alley Bar, run by volunteers with the American Legion, was intentionally decorated to resemble the Netherlands. The response has been overwhelming.

"It just kept filling up, and people kept coming," said Chris Wallingford, who helps run the bar.

KSHB 41 A volunteer-run American Legion bar in Parkville, Missouri, has become the heart of Dutch World Cup fandom in Kansas City

Wallingford said he has never seen anything like the turnout.

"There's not a full keg in the building," he said. "We've tapped the last kegs we've had. There are some in the bar; they are stacked up everywhere."

The atmosphere has resonated deeply with Dutch fans, some of whom were moved to tears by the familiar surroundings.

"Several people came up almost in tears, saying this is what it feels like to watch a game in the Netherlands, and they were so excited and like hugging everybody," Wallingford said.

The Dutch fan experience will extend beyond Parkville on Thursday.

kshb 41//american legion A volunteer-run American Legion bar in Parkville, Missouri, has become the heart of Dutch World Cup fandom in Kansas City

Supporters plan to carry on the tradition of the Oranje Walk, marching from Power and Light to Fan Fest on Grand Boulevard behind a giant orange bus.

Patrick Bakker, president of the KC Dutch Club, said the tradition has deep roots.

"It's a tradition that started, I think, about 20 years ago, and then kind of elevated to the next level," Bakker said.

Bakker described Dutch fans as unlike any other fan base.

"They are super passionate about soccer," Bakker said. "I mean, super critical. Dutch people, in general, very direct. [That's] how they are in our culture."

kshb 41//american legion A volunteer-run American Legion bar in Parkville, Missouri, has become the heart of Dutch World Cup fandom in Kansas City

That passion is winning over locals who never considered themselves soccer fans.

"Two weeks ago, I wasn't a big soccer fan. I didn't get it, but now I totally get it," Wallingford said. "I mean, now I feel the excitement, and they're so knowledgeable. And just the vibe was incredible."

All revenue generated at the Alley Bar supports veterans' charities and the Parkville community. Wallingford said more beer and additional bathrooms are on the way for Thursday's match against Tunisia.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—