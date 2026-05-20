Netherlands hosting Orange Fanwalk through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, ahead of June 25 match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Netherlands fans will line the streets of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, when the Orange Fanwalk marches through on June 25.

The Royal Dutch Football Association will kick off the event at 11 a.m. at KC Live! in the Power & Light District.

Entertainers Yuki, FeestDJRuud, Yves Berendse and JEA will fire up fans before they leave around 12:15 p.m.

The Orange procession will head through downtown to the FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, with the iconic Orange Bus leading the way. The double-decker arrived in Galveston, Texas, last week after making the transatlantic journey.

A final “energy boost” at the festival will cap the event as fans prepare to head to Kansas City Stadium for the 6 p.m. Netherlands vs. Tunisia match.

“Kansas City is a city that breathes sports and energy, and the Orange Fanwalk through downtown is a perfect fit for that spirit,” Marianne van Leeuwen, KNVB director of professional football, said in a news release. “We are very much looking forward to matchday and are grateful that Kansas City will turn orange together with us. Our goal is to give every fan an unforgettable experience.”

Fans looking for transportation to the match or across Kansas City during the World Cup can purchase ConnectKC26 tickets online.

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