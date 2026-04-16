KC2026 shares ConnectKC26 transportation fares

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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KC2026 has announced pricing for ConnectKC26, a set of transportation services available during the upcoming tournament period.

The plan offers three services that aim to simplify travel and maximize the fan experience, per KC2026.

Airport Direct

In an effort to provide a world-class first impression, KC2026 has established the Airport Direct route, which will run about every 15 minutes between Kansas City International Airport and downtown KCMO.

The service will transport riders to a “central hub for hotels and connecting transportation services.”

Airport Direct will run from June 11 to July 13, ending two days after the last match in Kansas City. KC2026 says travel between KCI and downtown will be available at no cost.

Region Direct

The Region Direct will provide direct service to/from 15 sites and the FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Service will run from June 11 to July 13.

Region Direct’s 15 sites include:



Boardwalk Square — 8600 N. Boardwalk Ave., KCMO

Independence Center — 18801 E. 39th St. S

Independence Square — 13910 E. Truman Rd.

KC Zoo — 6700 Swope Pkwy., KCMO

Lawrence — 2315 Bob Billings Pkwy.

Lee's Summit — 217 SW Main St.

The Legends — 10824 Parallel Pkwy. SPC 700, KCK

Lenexa City Center — 8741 Ryckert St.

Liberty — 1915 College St.

Mission Transit Center — 5251 Johnson Drive

North Kansas City — 520 E. 19th Ave.

Oak Park Mall — 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park

Overland Park Convention Center — 6000 College Blvd.

Worlds of Fun — 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave., KCMO

3-Trails Transit Center — 9449 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO

Service to regional destinations and FIFA Fan Fest is available with the following passes:



Day pass: $5

Week pass: $25

Tournament pass: $50

Stadium Direct

The Stadium Direct service will run only on match days.

Ticket holders can board from four park-and-ride locations and Fan Fest on the direct route to Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium). The service will cost $15 per person, round-trip.

The four park-and-ride locations include:



Highway 40 — Highway 40 and Stadium Drive, KCMO

Independence Center — 18801 E. 39th St. S

North Kansas City — 520 E. 19th Ave.

Oak Park Mall — 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park

Booking information

All services require booking, which will open in early May through the official KC2026 website.

For notifications when booking opens, sign up for transportation updates here.

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