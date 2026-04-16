FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City reveals musical entertainment lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City organizers have revealed the musical entertainment lineup for this summer.

Earlier in the week, the FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City social media account shared a teaser of who would be coming to the festival.

Kansas City, we know you love a good clue 👀



The FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City entertainment lineup is coming soon…

Look closely. Who can you spot? 👇#FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/TD7XxWRj8b — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) April 14, 2026

The headliners named in Thursday's announcement include:



The Chainsmokers | June 13

Flo Rida | June 19

Cimafunk | June 20

Gabby Barrett | July 3

The All-American Rejects | July 11

Tech N9ne | June 12 and July 11

Several other acts are listed on the festival lineup, though those were not assigned to a specific date or time.

The flier also noted all acts and dates are subject to change.

The FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City entertainment lineup is HERE! 🔥



Add these names to the list of reasons you won’t want to miss this once-in-a-generation event.



Music. Matches. Moments. Memories.



Reserve your free general admission pass here: https://t.co/frnT4gnUb4… pic.twitter.com/4GA5O2zRYy — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) April 16, 2026

FIFA Fan Fest in KC is set for 18 days between the start and end of the tournament.



June 11–14

June 16

June 19–21

June 24–27

July 3–5

July 9–11

More information on matches, themes and programming can be found here.

General admission passes to the festival are free, but registration is required. You can sign up here.

Premium Garden or Legacy Lounge tickets can be purchased for a fee.

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