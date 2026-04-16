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FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City reveals musical entertainment lineup

KC 2026 Fifa Fan Fest
KC 2026/Populous
KC 2026 Fifa Fan Fest
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City organizers have revealed the musical entertainment lineup for this summer.

Earlier in the week, the FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City social media account shared a teaser of who would be coming to the festival.

The headliners named in Thursday's announcement include:

  • The Chainsmokers | June 13
  • Flo Rida | June 19
  • Cimafunk | June 20
  • Gabby Barrett | July 3
  • The All-American Rejects | July 11
  • Tech N9ne | June 12 and July 11

Several other acts are listed on the festival lineup, though those were not assigned to a specific date or time.

The flier also noted all acts and dates are subject to change.

FIFA Fan Fest in KC is set for 18 days between the start and end of the tournament.

  • June 11–14
  • June 16
  • June 19–21
  • June 24–27
  • July 3–5
  • July 9–11

More information on matches, themes and programming can be found here.

General admission passes to the festival are free, but registration is required. You can sign up here.

Premium Garden or Legacy Lounge tickets can be purchased for a fee.

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