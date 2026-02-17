KC2026 announces dates for FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City during World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans looking to experience this summer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup will have plenty of options to join the party in Kansas City.

On Tuesday, KC2026 announced 18 dates FIFA Fan Festival , hosted at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, will welcome fans during the 2026 World Cup.

Courtesy KC2026

The fan festival will be open each of the six days Kansas City will host a World Cup match. The fan festival will also be open on days when the U.S. Men’s National Team is in action, as well as select other days between June 11 and July 11.

The fan festival will feature live watch parties and performances across two large stages and 4,500 square feet of video boards. Fans will be welcomed into the festival through a 65-foot-tall heart-shaped feature.

Cooling and other shaded areas will be offered to help fans stay comfortable while taking part in various experiences.

KC2026 reveals plans for FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Fest in Kansas City

LINK | More information about FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City

Access to the festival will be free, though those attending will need to register on the FIFA app. Organizers are also planning VIP and premium options for fans wanting an upgraded experience.

“Across more than 18 festival days and a wide range of themed programming, the FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City is being designed so everyone can see themselves in the experience — from lifelong global soccer fans to those who are simply curious and want to be part of history in Kansas City,” KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said Tuesday. “With free admission, people can come together, celebrate and create memories that last well beyond the final whistle.”

During the weeks-long World Cup event, the Kansas City region will serve as base camp for some of the world’s best soccer nations, including Argentina , England and the Netherlands . A fourth base camp site in Lawrence — Rock Chalk Park — is expected to be formally announced in the coming weeks.

KC2026 organizers say Fan Fest events will be programmed around five different themes throughout the World Cup:



June 11-14: The Heartland Hello

June 19-21: Sports Town USA

June 24-27: The World’s Game

July 3-5: Home Team

July 9-11: KC Creates

The full Fan Festival schedule:



—