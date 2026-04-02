Registration opens for passes to FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

Registration for passes to FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City, an 18-day event taking place during the 2026 World Cup, is now open.

With fewer than 70 days to go until the tournament, organizers announced the festival will host up to 25,000 fans at a time at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

While general admission entry to the festival is free, all attendees must register and present a pass upon entry. Visitors can register for up to six passes at a time.

Fans wanting an upgraded experience can purchase a Premium Garden pass for $55 or Legacy Lounge tickets for $225.

Children under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian to enter. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult into the FIFA Fan Festival.

Re-entry will be allowed on the date your pass is valid, unless the site reaches capacity.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be broadcast live on open days:



June 11–14

June 16

June 19–21

June 24–27

July 3–5

July 9–11

—