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A Parkville business has been selected to provide portable restrooms for FIFA Fan Fest and several other World Cup sites across the Kansas City metro.

Parkville company lands World Cup contract to provide services at FIFA Fan Fest

David McKahan, owner of Metro Rolloff Container Services, said he and his team still can't wrap their heads around the opportunity since they found out they were awarded the contract earlier this year.

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Fifteen years after getting into the portable restroom business, McKahan's company is now responsible for nearly 400 portable restrooms and handwashing stations spread across Fan Fest, transportation hubs, parking areas and other World Cup sites throughout the metro.

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"I told my team, I got together, and I said, 'Hey, we're going to chase the World Cup,'" McKahan said.

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The contract turned into something bigger than he ever imagined.

"I don't think it's still sunk in yet. My son told me, 'Dad, do you realize how big the World Cup is?' and I said, 'Is it bigger than World Series? And I said, 'Is it bigger than the Super Bowl?' And he says, 'Dad, it says World,'" McKahan said.

Getting the units to their locations takes several trucks and nearly 30 employees working around the clock. But McKahan said the sheer size of the event isn't what keeps him up at night.

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"To me, it's just I can't have any mistakes. This has got to go. This has got to work," McKahan said. "I am very proud and honored to do this. This is great. Also, too, it's a lot of pressure."

While fans from around the world may never know his name, McKahan said he has one simple hope for every person who uses one of his units.

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"I hope he walks out and says that was a clean restroom," McKahan said.

McKahan said his company is also making sure their other year-round contracts are being attended to during the World Cup.

"You want to know what's true. Oh boy, I just got to do something here, and got to make it happen," McKahan said. "I can't, I can't wrap my head around the fame or the glory. I'm not that kind of a person."

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