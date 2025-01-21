Watch Now
Planning World Cup watch parties, other events in KC? Officials want to know

Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Kansas City being the Soccer Capital of America, it's no secret the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be of high interest to locals.

KCMO will host six matches in total — four group-stage matches, one Round of 32 and one quarterfinal match.

Preparations are well underway and KC2026, the group tasked with leading logistics for the World Cup, wants to know about events planned in the community.

KC2026 is asking community members, businesses and organizations to fill out a survey to share their plans.

This includes events like watch parties, special events and transportation ideas.

The survey launched Tuesday and will be available through Friday, Feb. 28.

To fill out the survey, visit this link.

