KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

Kansas City has always been a barbecue destination.

This summer, it is also a World Cup destination.

Proof that Kansas City is your BBQ and World Cup destination this summer

I found plenty of local, national and international visitors at Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que — and before you ask, yes, it does look like it is at a gas station.

Check out more of KSHB 41's FIFA World Cup Coverage here.

—