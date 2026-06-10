River Cities Express shuttle will help connect fans along Missouri River corridor to FIFA Fan Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The River Cities Express shuttle will help connect fans along the Missouri River corridor to the North Kansas City ConnectKC26 stop for the FIFA Fan Festival in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The shuttles will stop at Park University in Parkville, Argosy Casino in Riverside, and the ConnectKC26 stop in North Kansas City.

GEST is operating the service, which is set to run all 18 days of Fan Fest.

Rides are open to anyone interested in attending Fan Fest or wanting to experience shopping, dining or entertainment in the three cities along the route.

Hours of service will vary by day, so riders are advised to check GEST's website for more information.

Route/stops

Stop 1: Park University



8700 NW River Park Drive, Parkville, Missouri, 64152

Parking is available in Lot E in front of Herr House and Lot C above the Mackenzie entrance.

Stop 2: Argosy Casino



777 NW Argosy Casino Parkway, Riverside, Missouri, 64150

Stop 3: ConnectKC26 in North Kansas City



520 E. 19th Avenue

Fares

Single ride: $5 per person

Punch card $25 for 6 rides

Service dates

June 11–14

June 16

June 19–21

June 24–27

July 3–5

July 9–11

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