Riverside giving away 120 free tickets to Netherlands National Team training session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Riverside is hosting a giveaway for free tickets to a Netherlands National Team Community Training Session.

Riverside residents can enter a random drawing for tickets to watch the Dutch National Team train at Riverside Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The community training session will take place at 10:30 a.m. on June 10 at Riverside Stadium, located adjacent to the Kansas City Current Training Facility.

Each of Riverside's three wards will conduct a separate drawing, with 120 tickets up for grabs. Twenty winners per ward will receive two tickets to the event.

Attendance and on-site parking are free to all attendees.

How to enter

There are two ways to enter.

Residents can enter online here or visit City Hall during business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Monday through Friday.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or older and currently reside in Riverside. To enter, one must provide their full name, home address and proof of residency.

Entries are limited to one per person and will be accepted until noon on Friday, June 5.

The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, with winners contacted directly after.

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