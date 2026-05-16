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As Riverside prepares for increased attention during the FIFA World Cup, city leaders are working to keep residents informed about what’s ahead.

The city hosted “Reaching Riverside,” a community event bringing together city departments, local organizations and regional partners to share information on World Cup safety, traffic impacts, city services and major developments happening in the area.

Riverside leaders help residents prepare for jam-packed summer

Mayor Kathy Rose said Riverside is preparing for a busy season as the city welcomes visitors from around the world.

“It’s a very exciting time in Riverside, and we are preparing for all of it,” Rose said.

Rose highlighted the Netherlands national team using Riverside as its World Cup base camp, along with the opening of the Morton Amphitheater.

Jack McCormick

Officials said the event was designed to help residents understand how upcoming events could impact daily life, especially with increased traffic and tourism expected in the area.

“I want them to understand that Riverside will be on the world stage and we need to make sure we shine in every direction,” Rose said. “This may be a little bit of an inconvenience, but let’s be welcoming and kind while people are here.”

Rose said the event also reflects Riverside’s community-focused culture and gives residents a chance to ask questions and stay informed about what’s happening in the city.

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