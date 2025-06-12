Royals will host games at Kauffman during World Cup, parking may be impacted

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

FIFA will control the grounds at the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex before and during World Cup 26, under terms of the host-city agreement, but the Kansas City Royals won’t have to embark on a barnstorming, months-long road trip.

“I would encourage you to ask the Royals as well, but they're planning to play during the World Cup window, and we're going to do everything we can to support that,” KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said.

The Royals declined to provide a statement on the record when asked, but KC2026 Executive Committee Vice President Jake Reid confirmed that the plan for the Royals to play, though obviously not on the same day as World Cup games.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which shares a parking lot with Kauffman Stadium, will host six World Cup games — group stage games on June 16, June 20, June 25 and June 27, a Round of 32 clash on July 3, and a quarterfinal on July 11.

“Working around that schedule, what that looks like, I think it's unrealistic for them to say we're gonna go on the road for a month during that time period,” said Reid, who is Sporting Kansas City’s president and CEO.

Asked if FIFA was with the Royals playing home games during the World Cup, Kramer laughed, “FIFA is cool with the Royals playing.”

Enhanced security measures will remain in place at the stadium, including a perimeter around the entire complex and a secondary perimeter around Arrowhead. That will eat into available parking spaces.

“It'll be a little wonky from a parking standpoint, but I think they've (the Royals) been fantastic to work with,” Reid said. “I think they've got a good plan. I don't think they've finalized it yet, but I think they will play some games during that time.”

Major League Baseball has announced its schedule for the next season in mid-July each of the last two years, so we may know the Royals’ 2026 schedule as soon as next month.

“It's a great opportunity to fill the stadium when we have all those visitors here and perhaps create some new Royals fans,” Kramer said.

Kramer noted that Kauffman’s capacity is about half of Arrowhead, so fewer parking spaces get used on game days, but the Royals may need to utilize the complex’s distant lots or even the park-and-ride in place for the World Cup.

“They've been amazing partners through this,” Reid said. “That's important to state.”

There may also be some proof-of-concept park-and-ride tests for Chiefs and/or Royals games prior to the World Cup.

“You'll start to see, including at the community event (June 22 at the Aspiria campus), some education, then some trial events, perhaps around a Royals game or a Chiefs game, and some point-to-point trials,” Kramer said.

Major League Soccer announced plans to pause the season during the World Cup next summer, but the length of that pause remains uncertain.

“I don't think they've decided on it yet, but there certainly will be a pretty lengthy break in the schedule,” Reid said.

