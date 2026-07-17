Spain's deep roots in Kansas City go beyond the World Cup final — and they are growing

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Kansas City has deeper ties to Spain than many residents realize, and with Spain set to play in Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina, those connections are taking on new meaning.

Those ties actually stretch back centuries.

Francisco Vázquez de Coronado was a 16th-century Spanish conquistador who came through Kansas in the 1500s, and a cannon cast in Seville, Spain, and used in the Spanish-American War in 1898 still sits at 12th and Paseo — one of the older landmarks in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Public Library Canon from Spanish-American war that now sits at 12th and Paseo in Kansas City.

Several flags fly on the Country Club Plaza, but Spain's mark is etched in stone.

The Plaza's Spanish-inspired architecture dates back to the 1920s after developer J.C. Nichols visited Seville, Spain, with his wife and returned home inspired — bringing back sculptures, ironwork and tiles, and commissioning more.

Sarah Biegelsen, special collections librarian and archivist at the Kansas City Public Library for Missouri Valley Special Collections, said Nichols was the most well-known figure connected to Kansas City's relationship with Spain.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Sarah Biegelsen, special collections librarian and archivist at the Kansas City Public Library for Missouri Valley Special Collections

"He always admired the architecture and the balconies and the tile work and the ironwork, the fountains and the towers of course," Biegelsen said.

Nichols was also likely influenced by the Spanish revival architecture style that emerged out of California around 1915 and 1916, according to Biegelsen.

"He specifically narrowed in for the architecture on Spanish," Biegelsen said.

The word "plaza" itself means "marketplace" or "square" in Spanish.

Kansas City Public Library KCPL archival materials on Spanish influence in Kansas City.

While the Plaza also features French and English influences, the Spanish inspiration is the most prominent — and it came at a cost.

Nichols reportedly told an author he almost regretted choosing Spanish architecture because it is expensive to build and maintain.

The Plaza is home to several tile murals from Seville, and the Giralda Tower — the Plaza's tallest structure — stands at 138 feet, a smaller replica of Seville's version, which rises over 300 feet.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Giralda Tower on Kansas City's Plaza on Friday, July 17, 2026.

The tower was dedicated in 1967, the same year Kansas City and Seville became sister cities.

That relationship itself was inspired by the Plaza's Spanish architecture.

"It's a very good replica," Biegelsen said. "Seville is our sister city, it's our first sister city.”

In 1992, Kansas City was featured in a permanent exhibition at the World's Fair in Seville.

Spanish is also the second most spoken language in Kansas City, Biegelsen added.

Spain's deep roots in Kansas City go beyond the World Cup final — and they are growing

Spain's influence isn't just confined to the Plaza.

"There are apartment buildings, and churches, there's all kinds of things around the city related to Spanish or Mexican culture," Biegelsen said. "You can't have southwestern culture without Spanish influence, of course, they go in tandem with each other.”

Biegelsen said there are also homes in the city with Spanish influence.

"Just look anywhere around the city,” Biegelsen said. “Any of the fountains and the sculptures and the towers.”

At the City Market, The Paella Mix greets visitors with Spanish colors, tile and the cooking of Chef Carlos Saura.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Carlos Saura, chef and Seville native

Saura was born in Seville and opened his restaurant nine months ago.

His menu is full of authentic Spanish dishes, and nearly everything in the space was imported.

He even told KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson about the reason why his beloved Paella dish takes so long — because he cooks a thin layer of rice in the pan instead of filling it to the brim.

Saura said that is the authentic way to make the dish and it takes time.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Carlos explains preparation of Paella dish.

"This is inspired on the plaza of Seville," Saura said. "The tiles, the tables, come from Spain. Most of the decorations come from Spain.”

His staff is mostly Spanish, and while the kitchen is small, the restaurant is nearly fully booked for Sunday's World Cup final.

The City Market is helping Saura add more tables to accommodate the crowd.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Bread and Chorizo a la sidra at The Paella Mix in Kansas City's City Market.

He already has a couple large televisions to broadcast the game.

For Saura and his guests, watching Spain play is an emotional experience.

"Usually, Spanish people, when they come here to watch the game, they are like suffering," Saura said. "We are born with the football. When you're a kid with your friends, it's only football.”

Saura is confident but measured heading into the final.

"We are really very excited, we believe in our country, our team," Saura said. "The game will be hard, the final will be hard, I think we'll see through.”

He was sure not to get too ahead of himself.

"Let's see what happens,” Saura added. “But I hope, cross the finger we can do a celebration here.”

For Saura, a trip abroad isn't necessary to feel at home.

"When I come here to work I say, 'I am in my city,'" Saura said. "I have a little bit of my heart here.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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