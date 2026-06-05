Super Regional and World Cup: Lawrence becomes center of sports action

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Lawrence will welcome sports fans from all over the county and world this weekend — it is hosting its first-ever NCAA Super Regional tournament as the Algerian men's national team is set to arrive to town Sunday for the World Cup.

RELATED | Algeria to arrive at Lawrence World Cup base camp on June 7

It will be a busy weekend for KU Athletics, which is hosting the Super Regional at Hoglund Ballpark and team Algeria at Rock Chalk Park in west Lawrence.

Kansas will face Oklahoma on Saturday and Sunday, and possibly Monday.

Fans caught their Jayhawks warming up at Hoglund on Friday during an open practice.

Chris Morrison/KSHB

“It was an opportunity to get up close to some of the players that we’ve seen on TV," said Gabriel, who brought his two sons to the open practice.

Across town at Rock Chalk Park, another father-son duo awaited a rare opportunity Friday.

Chris Morrison/KSHB Ryan and Owen Courtney

“We’re just coming to check out, see if the players are here yet," Ryan Courtney said.

While Ryan and Owen Courtney didn't get a sneak peak of the team Friday, they have tickets to one of the Algeria matches in Kansas City, which will be played on June 16 and 27.

It is usually a slower time for small businesses in Lawrence with University of Kansas students gone for the summer, but the general manager at Red Lyon Tavern said they are expecting a full pub for both upcoming sporting events.

Chris Morrison/KSHB

“With the limited seating at the stadium, it’s really going to help the bars out this weekend," Chris Neverve said.

KU Athletics recently increased capacity at Hoglund by 60% — from 2,500 to 4,000. Part of the ballpark improvements include "The Backyard," where fans can bring lawn chairs to catch a game.

Beyond the Super Regional, Neverve said Red Lyon Tavern is known as the soccer pub in town, adding this year will mark the ninth World Cup the bar has celebrated since it opened in 1993.

“We are really excited this year with this World Cup because it’s local, it’s regional, we’re hosting a team here in town," Neverve said.

Just down the road at Jefferson's, owner Brandon Graham is also looking forward to greeting new customers from around the world.

"It’s a fun, probably once-in-a-lifetime deal for us," Graham said.

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