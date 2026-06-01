Algeria to arrive at Lawrence World Cup base camp on June 7

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The anticipation for FIFA’s World Cup 2026 continued to build on Monday with news that Algeria will arrive at its base camp in Lawrence on June 7.

The Algerian men’s team will train at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence during the World Cup. The team is set to play two matches at Kansas City Stadium (that’s what GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be called during the tournament): 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, against defending champion Argentina and 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, against Austria.

On Sunday, May 31, the Argentina men’s national team arrived in Kansas City on a non-stop flight from Argentina to Kansas City International Airport. The team was then escorted to the Origin Hotel on the Berkley Riverfront, where they will stay during the World Cup. The team is set to train at Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

PHOTOS | Kansas City welcomes Argentina men's national soccer team

The logistics of Algeria’s June 7 arrival and the location of the team hotel weren’t available as of Monday afternoon.

In addition to serving as the base camp for Argentina and Algeria, the Kansas City region will also serve as the base camp for the Netherlands (training at the KC Current’s Riverside facilities) and England (training at the Swope Park Soccer Complex).

England is set to arrive in Kansas City on June 13, while the Dutch appear poised to arrive just days earlier.

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