Switzerland fumes after Breel Embolo red card in World Cup quarterfinal loss to Argentina

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Switzerland forward Breel Embolo was sent off in the second half of its World Cup quarterfinal loss to Argentina on Saturday night, a controversial decision following a video review that is certain to fuel those who believe referees have been biased toward the reigning champion throughout the tournament.

Dan Ndoye had just tied the game at 1-all in the 67th minute when Argentina's Leandro Paredes was shown a yellow card following a tackle on Embolo. But video showed that the Swiss player was falling before Paredes made contact with him, so Embolo was given a yellow card under the “mistaken identity” protocol that's being used at the World Cup.

Embolo also had received a yellow card earlier in the match, so he was sent off, and the Swiss were left to play with 10 men the rest of the way.

Switzerland managed to get the game to extra time and was trying to survive to a shootout. But then Julián Álvarez scored from long range in the 112th minute, and Lautaro Martínez added another goal a few minutes later, sending Argentina to a 3-1 victory.

“We were punished because of a rule that, in my opinion, is completely unacceptable,” Swiss coach Murat Yakin said. “It's very painful that we were eliminated that way. I don't think we deserve that today, and in my opinion, my boys are the real heroes. They put all their heart and their passion into their performance. I am very proud. They are very proud.”

Yakin wasn't done with his criticism of Portuguese referee João Pinheiro, though.

“The referee made the wrong decision,” Yakin said. “It was, in my opinion, a harmless foul, if it even was a foul. I know they will protect their referee but this rule destroyed our game today, and it's very painful, and to be eliminated in that way hurts a lot.”

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni acknowledged that “luck was on our side because one of their players was sent off.”

It was the second time a yellow card was overturned using the “mistaken identity” protocol at the World Cup. The relatively obscure rule allows the video assistant referee to intervene when an incorrect player is shown a yellow or red card.

“I think the red card changed our game,” Swiss captain Granit Xhaka said. “This decision was difficult to accept now after the game because the dressing room was very quiet, disappointed.”

Earlier this week, the Egyptian Football Association said it “cannot remain silent” after what it believed was biased officiating in its 3-2 loss to Argentina in the Round of 16. Egypt coach Hossam Hassan and several players had criticized the officiating after the defending champion scored three unanswered goals to pull off one of the biggest comebacks in World Cup history.

“Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials,” FIFA’s chief of refereeing, Pierluigi Collina, said in response Wednesday. “When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right.”

Yakin stopped short of saying Argentina was being favored by World Cup referees. But he also did not hold back about an incident that he believes changed the complexion of Saturday night's match.

“We were punished by a referee's mistake,” he said. “I didn't know this rule before. It was a very harmless situation, and then a yellow card was awarded. The VAR interfered. It was a very meaningful moment for us, and it was decisive in the outcome of the match.”

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