Taste of the World Cup: KC Current hosts international soccer event at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The World Cup is less than a year away, and Kansas City is already getting a taste of it — this time at CPKC Stadium, where the KC Current hosted an international soccer tournament this week.

From Brazil, Corinthians and Palmeiras were in town, and the teams shared their thoughts on whether the city is ready for next year’s competition.

“I feel inspired. I feel represented by the whole environment,” said Palmeiras’ head coach. “I could feel the passion for the game.”

Kansas City had the chance to showcase why it’s considered the Soccer Capital of the U.S.

And who better to recognize passionate fans than people from the land of soccer?

“There was a lot of support — and really a lot of noise, right? We tend to think it's only in Brazil that fans sing and cheer like that, but here, there was a lot of support. Of course, it was against us, right?” Palmeiras player Pati Maldaner said.

“The signs, the billboards with KC Current players' photos — you can already feel how much the city loves soccer,” said Corinthians veteran Tamires, who has also played for the Brazilian national team.

In Brazil, Corinthians and Palmeiras are major rivals — they’re usually not on the same page, but in KC, they could agree on something.

“All the infrastructure the KC Current has here is amazing,” said Corinthians head coach Lucas Piccinato. “Clubs in Brazil always use the men's stadiums, so to have the opportunity to be in a stadium built only for women's soccer is amazing.”

“It’s a beautiful stadium, and to know it’s only for women’s soccer — it’s very nice,” said Pati.

They got a taste of Kansas City — literally — as they had the chance to try some barecue. But they said they didn’t have enough time to explore other areas of the city.

“But I really like the city. I really like the weather and the people,” said Piccinato.

And Kansas City got a taste of what it’s like to host an international soccer competition. Experienced athletes and coaches say the city has the most important ingredient for next summer:

“We need people who have a passion for soccer to make things happen,” said Tamires.

“People who come here to watch football... and to have this environment — you’ll love being here in Kansas City,” said Camilla.

