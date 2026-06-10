The River Cities Express Shuttle will transport fans to Fan Fest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The River Cities Express will shuttle fans from Riverside, Parkville and North Kansas City to the Fan Fest all 18 days of the event.

The cities of Riverside, Parkville and North Kansas City will launch the River Cities Express from June 11 through July 11, with transportation provided by GEST.

The express is available for fans across the region.

Rides are open to anyone interested in attending Fan Fest or wanting to experience shopping, dining, or entertainment in the three cities along the route.

The shuttle will serve three stops along its route: Park University in Parkville, Argosy Casino in Riverside, and the North Kansas CityConnecctKC26 stop at 520 E. 19th Avenue where riders can connect to a transfer shuttle heading to Fan Fest at the National World War One Museum and Memorial in downtown Kansas City.

Route & Stop Locations:

Stop 1: Park University, Parkville, Mo.

Parking available in Lot E in front of Herr House and Lot C above the Mackenzie Entrance

Stop 2: Argosy Casino, Riverside, Mo.

Stop 3: ConnectKC26,North Kansas City, Mo.

520 E. 19th Avenue (connecting shuttle to Fan Fest at the National World War One Museum and Memorial).

Fares and How to Ride:



single ride: $5.00 per person

punch card $25.00 for 6 rides

hour of operation: varies by day,visit gestcarts.com for detailed information.



Service Dates

The River Cities Express will operate during the following dates:

June 11,12,13,14,16,19,20,21,24,25,26,27

July 3,4,5,9,10,11

