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UPDATES | Argentina, Spain face off in World Cup final

APTOPIX Argentina Spain WCup Soccer
Julio Cortez/AP Photo/Julio Cortez
A presidential helicopter arrives prior to the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
APTOPIX Argentina Spain WCup Soccer
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A journey that started over five weeks ago culminates in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as Argentina and Spain compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Argentina is looking to join Brazil and Italy as the only teams to win back-to-back World Cups, while Spain aims to become World Cup champions for the first time since 2010.

The final match is set to start at 2 p.m. at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Check back throughout the day for updates.

UPDATE, 1:20 p.m. | Here's the starting XI for the defending World Cup champions, Argentina.

UPDATE, 12:10 p.m. | Spain has revealed its starting XI for Sunday's World Cup final.

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