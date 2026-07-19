UPDATES | Argentina, Spain face off in World Cup final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A journey that started over five weeks ago culminates in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as Argentina and Spain compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Argentina is looking to join Brazil and Italy as the only teams to win back-to-back World Cups, while Spain aims to become World Cup champions for the first time since 2010.

The final match is set to start at 2 p.m. at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Check back throughout the day for updates.

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UPDATE, 1:20 p.m. | Here's the starting XI for the defending World Cup champions, Argentina.

The chosen ones to play in the grand final...¡𝐕𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐀! 🇦🇷🏆🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/tGne6hhidx — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 19, 2026

UPDATE, 12:10 p.m. | Spain has revealed its starting XI for Sunday's World Cup final.

🚨 OFFICIAL | The XI to chase history.



These are the names ready to fight for the biggest prize in football.

❤️🇪🇸#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/NSEEMzDomw — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) July 19, 2026

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