UPDATES | Folarin Balogun available as USA takes on Belgium for quarterfinal spot in FIFA World Cup 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, whose eligibility status has been the subject of much debate over the past day, will be out on the pitch Monday evening against Belgium in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

A win would send the USMNT to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

The U.S. and Belgium are set to face off at 7 p.m. at Seattle Stadium.

Check back throughout the evening for updates.

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UPDATE, 5:35 p.m. | The USMNT reveals its Starting XI for tonight's match against Belgium.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | The calm before the storm.

Ready for the roars to rain. pic.twitter.com/c5QyzLdzyO — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 6, 2026

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