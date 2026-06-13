Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
45  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News2026 FIFA World Cup

Actions

UPDATES | Kansas City watches along as USA opens World Cup play vs. Paraguay

Futbol Fridays-USA match.png
KSHB 41
Fans at Lee's Summit's Futbol Fridays react as Team USA scores a goal Friday, June 12, 2026.
Futbol Fridays-USA match.png
Fans at KC Live.png
Fan Fest-USA match.png
Fan Fest-USA.png
early fans power and light.png
early fans power and light 2.png
Lenexa fans.jpeg
FIFA Fan Fest heart selfie
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans will be tuned in across Kansas City Friday night — whether at home or at one of several watch parties — to see Team USA open World Cup play against Paraguay.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. from Los Angeles Stadium. The game is broadcast on FOX.

KSHB 41 has crews across the city to capture fan reaction to the match. Check back throughout the night for updates.

UPDATE, 8:15 p.m. | KC Wolf made an appearance to hype up the crowd at FIFA Fan Festival on Friday night.

UPDATE, 8:10 p.m. | Fans at a KC Live! watch party and FIFA Fan Fest reacted to USA's first goal of the game Friday, which was an own goal.

Fans at KC Live.png
Fans at the KC Live! watch party reacted to USA's first goal of the game Friday, June 12, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fan Fest-USA match.png
Fans celebrate at FIFA Fan Festival on Friday, June 12, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Paraguay US WCup Soccer
Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla reacts after scoring an own goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match against the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

UPDATE, 8:08 p.m. | Team USA gets first point of the game with an own goal from Paraguay.

UPDATE, 7:55 p.m. | Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was part of the media hype ahead of Friday night's match between the USA and Paraguay, as seen in a social media post from the Chiefs.

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m. | While we wait for kickoff between USA and Paraguay, KSHB 41 Sports' McKenzie Nelson and Matt Foster are checking in from western Kansas City, Kansas, where Argentina put in time on the practice field Friday afternoon ahead of their first match next Tuesday at Kansas City Stadium.

UPDATE, 7:25 p.m. | As Kansas City gears up for Team USA's match tonight, US fans are out in full force at Los Angeles Stadium.

Paraguay US WCup Soccer
Fans of the United States wait for the beginning of the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Paraguay US WCup Soccer
United States fans cheer prior to the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

UPDATE, 7 p.m. | Artists Future and Tyla performed at the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Group D match in Inglewood, California.

Paraguay US WCup Soccer
Future and Tyla, center, perform during the opening ceremony for the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. | Fans have gathered for Pitch Lenexa's match-day watch party on Friday as the USA men's national team is set to take on Paraguay.

Lenexa fans.jpeg
Fans in Lenexa prepare to watch the USA vs. Paraguay match at Pitch Lenexa's watch party.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | Fans at FIFA Fan Festival are prepared to cheer on USA in its match against Paraguay on Friday. FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City shared the below post on social media showing off fans dressed as Founding Fathers.

Report a typo

KSHB 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's how to get KSHB 41 back on DirecTV