UPDATES | Kansas City watches along as USA opens World Cup play vs. Paraguay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans will be tuned in across Kansas City Friday night — whether at home or at one of several watch parties — to see Team USA open World Cup play against Paraguay.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. from Los Angeles Stadium. The game is broadcast on FOX.
KSHB 41 has crews across the city to capture fan reaction to the match. Check back throughout the night for updates.
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UPDATE, 8:15 p.m. | KC Wolf made an appearance to hype up the crowd at FIFA Fan Festival on Friday night.
Home of the Chiefs 🗣️#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/SJB0bcc9Os— FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) June 13, 2026
UPDATE, 8:10 p.m. | Fans at a KC Live! watch party and FIFA Fan Fest reacted to USA's first goal of the game Friday, which was an own goal.
UPDATE, 8:08 p.m. | Team USA gets first point of the game with an own goal from Paraguay.
Dream start for the #USMNT— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) June 13, 2026
Own goal in the end, but fantastic build up play to lead to the opener.
UPDATE, 7:55 p.m. | Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was part of the media hype ahead of Friday night's match between the USA and Paraguay, as seen in a social media post from the Chiefs.
Who better to hype up the @USMNT than @PatrickMahomes? Good luck tonight USA 🇺🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dz1YsiWTLH— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2026
UPDATE, 7:45 p.m. | While we wait for kickoff between USA and Paraguay, KSHB 41 Sports' McKenzie Nelson and Matt Foster are checking in from western Kansas City, Kansas, where Argentina put in time on the practice field Friday afternoon ahead of their first match next Tuesday at Kansas City Stadium.
Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul take the pitch for training #Argentina #fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/7r6UeuWw2U— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) June 12, 2026
Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez working through drills ahead of the beginning of training.— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) June 12, 2026
Good sign for @Argentina that their #1 will be healthy for the #WorldCup opener against Algeria on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/wHhNKf3sus
UPDATE, 7:25 p.m. | As Kansas City gears up for Team USA's match tonight, US fans are out in full force at Los Angeles Stadium.
UPDATE, 7 p.m. | Artists Future and Tyla performed at the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Group D match in Inglewood, California.
UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. | Fans have gathered for Pitch Lenexa's match-day watch party on Friday as the USA men's national team is set to take on Paraguay.
UPDATE, 6 p.m. | Fans at FIFA Fan Festival are prepared to cheer on USA in its match against Paraguay on Friday. FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City shared the below post on social media showing off fans dressed as Founding Fathers.
1776 🤝 2026#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup #WeAreKansasCity #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/okow1I8TAj— FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) June 12, 2026
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