UPDATES | Kansas City watches along as USA opens World Cup play vs. Paraguay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans will be tuned in across Kansas City Friday night — whether at home or at one of several watch parties — to see Team USA open World Cup play against Paraguay.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. from Los Angeles Stadium. The game is broadcast on FOX.

KSHB 41 has crews across the city to capture fan reaction to the match. Check back throughout the night for updates.

—

UPDATE, 8:15 p.m. | KC Wolf made an appearance to hype up the crowd at FIFA Fan Festival on Friday night.

UPDATE, 8:10 p.m. | Fans at a KC Live! watch party and FIFA Fan Fest reacted to USA's first goal of the game Friday, which was an own goal.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Fans at the KC Live! watch party reacted to USA's first goal of the game Friday, June 12, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Fans celebrate at FIFA Fan Festival on Friday, June 12, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Marcio J. Sanchez/AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla reacts after scoring an own goal during the World Cup Group D soccer match against the United States in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

UPDATE, 8:08 p.m. | Team USA gets first point of the game with an own goal from Paraguay.

Dream start for the #USMNT



Own goal in the end, but fantastic build up play to lead to the opener. — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) June 13, 2026

UPDATE, 7:55 p.m. | Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was part of the media hype ahead of Friday night's match between the USA and Paraguay, as seen in a social media post from the Chiefs.

Who better to hype up the @USMNT than @PatrickMahomes? Good luck tonight USA 🇺🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dz1YsiWTLH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2026

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m. | While we wait for kickoff between USA and Paraguay, KSHB 41 Sports' McKenzie Nelson and Matt Foster are checking in from western Kansas City, Kansas, where Argentina put in time on the practice field Friday afternoon ahead of their first match next Tuesday at Kansas City Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul take the pitch for training #Argentina #fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/7r6UeuWw2U — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) June 12, 2026

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez working through drills ahead of the beginning of training.



Good sign for @Argentina that their #1 will be healthy for the #WorldCup opener against Algeria on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/wHhNKf3sus — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) June 12, 2026

UPDATE, 7:25 p.m. | As Kansas City gears up for Team USA's match tonight, US fans are out in full force at Los Angeles Stadium.

Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Fans of the United States wait for the beginning of the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Andre Penner/AP Photo/Andre Penner United States fans cheer prior to the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

UPDATE, 7 p.m. | Artists Future and Tyla performed at the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup Group D match in Inglewood, California.

Andre Penner/AP Photo/Andre Penner Future and Tyla, center, perform during the opening ceremony for the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

UPDATE, 6:30 p.m. | Fans have gathered for Pitch Lenexa's match-day watch party on Friday as the USA men's national team is set to take on Paraguay.

Sarah Plake/KSHB Fans in Lenexa prepare to watch the USA vs. Paraguay match at Pitch Lenexa's watch party.

UPDATE, 6 p.m. | Fans at FIFA Fan Festival are prepared to cheer on USA in its match against Paraguay on Friday. FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City shared the below post on social media showing off fans dressed as Founding Fathers.

—