US Rep. Mark Alford's letter to president states moving World Cup matches from KC would be devastating

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

A letter sent by U.S. Rep. Mark Alford to President Donald Trump "strongly urges" the president not to suggest FIFA move World Cup soccer matches from Kansas City.

Alford, who represents Missouri's 4th Congressional District, told KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa he is worried about what the president might do.

"I am really concerned about that if Kansas City is stripped away from what it has worked so hard [for] the past couple years," Alford told Gamboa.

Alford said he would be visiting the White House on Thursday to talk about keeping the matches in Kansas City.

In his letter, dated Wednesday, Nov. 19, Alford praises the efforts of the Kansas City 2026 host committee, saying "they have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of fans, athletes and visitors."

Rep. Mark Alford's letter to president states moving World Cup matches from KC would be devastating

"In addition, Kansas City has already invested millions to prepare for the games and to showcase our nation at its best," the letter states. "Unlike many coastal host cities, Kansas City stands alone as the only host city in the geographic heart of the United States. Removing Kansas City would mean holding an American World Cup without a single match in the Midwest. This would be a loss not only to Missouri, Kansas, and the surrounding region, but also to the spirit of the event itself."

President Trump issued what a Reuters reporter called a "veiled threat" on Monday to Democratic-run cities scheduled to host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.

"If we think there’s going to be any sign of any trouble, I would ask Gianni to move that to a different city,” he said. “We have a lot of cities that would love to have it, No. 1, and we’ll do it very safely.”

Alford also told Gamboa on Wednesday that 40 new FBI agents have been stationed in the Kansas City office.

"I think that's very good, not just for Kansas City, but for the entire region to bring down crime," he said.

—