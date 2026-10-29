WATCH | VisitKC, Kansas City say 680K visitors came for World Cup, spent $570M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For more than six weeks earlier this year, soccer fans from across the globe arrived in Kansas City to take in FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and Kansas City's Fan Fest.

Officials from VisitKC and Kansas City, Missouri, are recapping the visitor impact in a news conference Thursday morning.

You can watch that news conference in the video player below starting at 10 a.m.

LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026 impact

RELATED | KSHB 41 News coverage of the FIFA 2026 World Cup

This is a developing story and may be updated.