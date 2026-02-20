'We need that': Online push to support Kansas City businesses ahead of World Cup

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

Did you see this post from Made In KC? They're asking people to essentially hype up your favorite local businesses, especially ahead of the World Cup.

With thousands of people coming to Kansas City from all over the world that may have never been here before, the hope is they're gonna be researching where to go, what to do, where to eat and more.

I saw one small business in the comments that we've talked to before, coffee truck El Cafe Cubano. I asked the owner what inspired her to launch her business almost two years ago.

"Going back and forth to Havana, and La Habana, and spending time with family, Lindsay, and just realizing that, you know, coming back to Kansas City, I just could not find anything that reminded me of home," said Racquel Rodriguez, owner of El Cafe Cubano.

"You know, in search of quality, rich, premium Cuban coffee, you know, that little bitty Cafecito, something that just, you know, brightens up your morning!"

Then we talked about reviews, likes, comments, posting pictures, shares. I asked her if it really makes a meaningful difference when people do that for the small businesses they love.

"You know, that's that organic word of mouth, Lindsay, just that, you know, that love, right? Putting a small business in a room that they're not in speaks volumes," said Rodriguez. "That is just that love that Kansas City always, always gives and shares to the small business community, and it does create a very hefty amount of traffic, whether you believe it or not. Because if someone doesn't know you, they don't need you, right? And so, just creating that awareness for a small business owner, sharing a post, liking a post, telling a friend of a friend, you know, who they are and what they do, that's… that's how we, you know, that's how we survive, Lindsay, and that is a huge piece of that marketing component that small business owners, you know, we need that. We need that in this community."

And, as Made In KC pointed out in their post, it's free! I asked them about their post and they said they've had a great response to it so far.

