KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

—

It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41! World Cup Edition.

Weekend Fun with 41 events: World Cup Edition June 19th - June 21st

Watch Ecuador vs Curaçao at Vine Street Brewing in Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine district.

Enjoy the match, good food and some beer for our 21 and up friends. The match kicks off at 7 p.m.

On the Plaza, the upper level of the Central Parking Lot at 4706 Central Street will be transformed into the Plaza Pitch. It'll be a gathering space featuring a turf field for lawn games and pick-up soccer matches, for families and visitors to relax, gather, and enjoy the Plaza together. Check it out Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be live music, pop ups, retail and more. It's free and open to the public.

In Independence, the Uptown Market is hosting Soccer Saturdays.

Join this free, family-friendly event to watch World Cup soccer matches, play giant yard games, & enjoy food truck offerings, or grab food from local restaurants around the Square.

It's from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday.

At Rock Island Bridge, they're also hosting a watch party on Saturday. But Friday night, there will be an Ecuadorian Welcome Party, of course all are welcome! It's a free family-friendly event from 7 to 9 p.m. at the bottom of the bridge, then the 18 and up ticketed party kicks off upstairs in the American Royal Hall at 9 p.m. For ticket information, you can head to Rock Island Bridge's website.

Of course there are several watch parties happening across the metro over on our World Cup calendar, to catch this weekend's match in a place near you.

That's a look at your weekend fun with 41 world cup edition. Be safe.

—