‘We're there to support’: FIFA Fan Festival offers sensory kits, accessible accommodations for all fans

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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FIFA Fan Festival is back this weekend.

For any fans who have been avoiding the celebration because of mobility or sensory challenges, FIFA has accommodations available.

FIFA Fan Fest offers sensory kits and accessibility options

For fans who may find the lights, sounds and crowds overwhelming, Kulture City is giving out free sensory kits at the event. They include noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, fidget toys and cue cards for fans who are nonverbal.

Martha Glen Sease, Kulture City's director of activations, said the organization specifically targets events where people with sensory needs may feel excluded.

"We show up to events where those people with sensory needs might otherwise feel are not accessible to them, or maybe are a little too overwhelming," Sease said.

Kulture City has also set up a trailer on site as a sensory room where anyone experiencing sensory overload can go to calm down.

One mother, Laura Burke, said she was pleasantly surprised to find the accommodations when she arrived with her son, Rhys.

KSHB Laura and Rhys Burke

"I didn't know it existed, but it's great because the experience of waiting in line can sometimes be enough to ruin the whole event for him," Burke said. "But to have this especially right when we come in to reset, I think we're going to be able to have some fun."

Fans with mobility challenges can also take advantage of accessible transportation, a dedicated accessible entrance, and accessible restrooms and viewing areas.

Kulture City has already distributed more than 200 sensory kits. If supplies run out, Variety KC also has bags available on site to check out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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