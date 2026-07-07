'When the city is alive, we're alive': Kansas City marijuana dispensary talks about World Cup traffic

A viewer reached out to the KSHB 41 newsroom asking whether dispensaries were getting World Cup visitors. Reporter Alyssa Jackson made calls to several dispensaries around KCMO to find out. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Some World Cup visitors may still be learning the difference between Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

On the Missouri side of the state line, many out-of-town fans have figured out that cannabis is legal.

Since the start of the global tournament, the metro has been a melting pot.

"I like to say when the city is alive, we’re alive. Definitely seen the increase in traffic," said Cherelle Martel, general manager at From the Earth Dispensary.

Kansas City, Missouri, marijuana dispensary talks about World Cup traffic

Business at From the Earth's downtown KCMO location has been steady during the World Cup.

"The energy is contagious. Everyone is excited to come in to work to see what we’re gonna get into, what kind of people are gonna come in, what kinda records we’re gonna see," Martel said.

Legal marijuana dispensaries are new for some international visitors.

So far, pre-rolls have been a popular commodity.

KSHB 41 Cherelle Martel

"Everyone is pretty familiar with weed flower ... I was pretty surprised," Martel said. "We've had to use Google Translate a few times."

It's important to point out for those unfamiliar with local laws that recreational marijuana is still illegal in Kansas.

Recreational cannabis was legalized in Missouri in 2022.

According to From the Earth, even the World Cup does not compare to the traffic the dispensary saw when Missouri went recreational.

"Every state is different ... what product they carry," Martel said. "On our side, making sure we inform them as much as possible on the product we are selling, how to utilize that and what to do."

KSHB 41 From the Earth

Fans from Ecuador, the Netherlands and Algeria have stopped in From the Earth, per Martel.

"To be here when history is made, I love to be a part of that," she said.

However, not every dispensary in the city has had the same experience.

KSHB 41 Kansas City reporter Alyssa Jackson made calls to most dispensaries in KCMO, and some shared there hasn’t been a noticeable change in business.

If you do purchase from a Missouri dispensary, make sure you check your laws back home before traveling with cannabis.

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