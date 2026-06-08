KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Algerian national team's planned arrival on Sunday night marked the continued build-up of excitement following years of planning and the beginning of World Cup festivities in Kansas City.

Drivers and charter buses began rolling in Sunday from Mississippi to the Carolinas, with up to 300 total buses expected to be in circulation. They are slated to take fans to the FIFA Fan Festival and Kansas City Stadium.

World Cup excitement builds in Kansas City as international fans and charter buses begin arriving

Luis Cabrera summed up the feeling many fans shared.

"It feels like it's finally here," Cabrera said. "It’s gonna be a pretty exciting month, we are going to be able to share our culture with other nationalities, and other people that are going to be coming to the city and the country in general."

Al Miller/KSHB Luis Cabrera

While FIFA Fan Festival is set to open later this week, international fans are already showing up and immersing themselves in Union Station, one of the city's greatest attractions.

Kansas City was selected by these fans for its location in the Heart of America.

Santi Brunet, a World Cup visitor from Australia, said the city's central location drew him in.

Al Miller/KSHB Santi Brunet

"I saw it as kinda a center place, like looking at the map, Kansas City is pretty much in the middle of the east and west, and Mexico and Canada," Brunet said. "It’s bigger than I thought."

Soccer fans from Kansas City are also embracing the moment. Caitlin Porto said the nationwide enthusiasm is something special.

"To see all of this country be excited about soccer, it's gonna be fun," Porto said.

Al Miller/KSHB Caitlin Porto

Cabrera said the rarity of the event is not lost on fans.

"You never know when it's coming back to this country or even the continent," Cabrera said.

Even the youngest fans are taking it all in. Isabella Porto said she is ready for the experience.

Al Miller/KSHB Isabella Porto

"I love soccer, so I really like to see it live," Isabella Porto added.

FIFA Fan Festival is slated to open on June 11. For more information on travel throughout the World Cup in Kansas City, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

