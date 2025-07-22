Young soccer players in Kansas City excited as 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Kansas City is preparing to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world—the 2026 FIFA World Cup—and the excitement is already building among the city's youngest soccer players.

Though still a year out, the tournament is already making a lasting impact on the local soccer community. The Kansas City Surf soccer club has already seen growth in the sport.

"We just went through the trial process, and we grew about 25% this year. And I do think that part of that growth is the excitement that's coming to Kansas City for the World Cup," said Rob Million, Kansas City Surf President.

Young players at Kansas City Surf are experiencing the sport through a new lens as their hometown prepares for the global stage. One that Reid Rodriguez got a taste of when he played internationally earlier this summer.

"I just had a lot of fun playing against a bunch of different teams, meeting new players," said Reid Rodriguez, a Kansas City Surf player.

For some players, their passion for soccer has evolved over time.

"When I was younger… I used to like, cry and stuff because I didn't like it. But then I grew up to this, and now I love it," said Lena Hecker, another Kansas City Surf player.

The World Cup connection runs deep for some of these young athletes. Sofija Roganovic grew up with soccer in her blood—her father played professionally in Serbia.

"He says I don't have to play soccer if I want to, but I've always wanted to, so just, I just want to be like him," Roganovic said.

While the competing teams haven't been announced yet, these young players are thrilled at the prospect of seeing world-class soccer in their hometown.

"I'd be like, freaking out. That'd be so cool," Hecker said.

Interestingly, when asked about their favorite teams, the young players shared a common preference.

"France," said Hecker.

"Probably France," Roganovic agreed.

"I really hope that France plays here," added Rodriguez.

As these young athletes prepare to watch the best players in the world, they're soaking up more than just skills.

"Sometimes I mess up and think, I wish I was better—but then I realize I am a good player. … They have good players, and I can learn from them," Roganovic said.

Million believes the World Cup offers valuable life lessons beyond the field.

"It's an honor to represent your national team,” said Million. “If kids can see that and recognize that in these players… it can inspire them to be great players too, or great people.”

