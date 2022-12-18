WR Kadarius Toney returns for Chiefs, DT Chris Jones active

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ hopes to clinch a seventh straight AFC West crown were bolstered Sunday morning when defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Kadarius Toney were not among the team’s inactives.

Jones (illness) missed practice Friday with an undisclosed illness and was listed as questionable. He leads the Chiefs with 11 sacks this season.

Toney (hamstring) played 14 snaps Nov. 20 at the Chargers before re-aggravating a hamstring injury and missing the next three games, but his return gives Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes another weapon against Houston.

In his first two games after arriving via trade from the New York Giants, Toney had six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. He’d also taken over punt-return duties.

The Chiefs (10-3) play at the Texans (1-11-1) at noon, needing a win — or a Los Angeles Chargers loss later in the afternoon — to wrap up the division championship.

Jones and Toney were the only Kansas City players with injury designations for the game, according to the final Week 15 injury report .

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, and offensive linemen Geron Christian and Darian Kinnard — the usual crew of inactives — are the only players Kansas City ruled out pregame.

The Texans’ injury report is littered with key players who were ruled out Friday — wide receivers Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), Kenyon Green (ankle) and two former Chiefs, cornerback Steven Nelson (foot) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (calf).

Houston’s inactives include Collins, Cook, Nelson and Green along with quarterback Kyle Allen, linebacker Garret Wallow and tight end O.J. Howard.

Guard Justin McCray (hamstring), who had been questionable, is active.