You'll Find Plenty of Chiefs and Brett Veach Fans in GM's Pennslyvania Hometown

SCOTTSDALE, Az. — It may just be a few hours north of Philadelphia, but you’ll find plenty of Chiefs and Brett Veach fans in Mt. Carmel where the Chiefs General Manager grew up.

“We’re in the middle of Philadelphia Eagles country but there is no doubt Mount Carmel Area is rooting for Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Pete Cheddar, a former classmate of Veach whose now the Superintendent of the Mount Carmel Area School District.

It not surprising when you see the display in the school trophy case full of Chiefs gear and a picture of Veach or see the name of the street outside their football stadium that reads Brett Veach Way.

“I’m super proud of where I’m from and grew up in Pennsylvania,” said Veach. “Football is a big part of people's lives especially where I’m from and grew up so can't help but think the love of football hasn't ultimately led to where I’m at now.”

“I’m gonna walk out to lunch duty,” said Cheddar. “I'm sure someone is gonna pull me aside and say, ‘hey, you know, tell me about Brett’. That's the greatest thing about being an educator, I think. Hearing about how you could motivate.”

Cheddar has known Veach for a long time. Alongside being classmates the two played football together. The two are still friends after the years despite both men's lives are in different parts of the country.

Chedder says the one thing he was always impressed with Veach was that he never lacked motivation.

"Brett is without a doubt, the hardest worker I've ever known. You know. I personally know if I need to get a hold of Brett, it has to be like 4 in the morning or at 11 o’clock at night, because that's the only time he's not at the facility,” said Cheddar.

Chedder also says you could see Veach was gonna do great things even while they were kids.

“Growing up with him, he was a leader,” Chedder said.

Veach says he still likes to go to back to his roots and catch up with everyone who grew up with him. Despite now having a more public role as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, he still remembers his roots of Mount Carmel and the memories he made there.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Veach. “It’s a lot of fun going back there and talking about all those high school memories with my guys when you have a chance to do something like this and take a deep breath and really enjoy it.”

