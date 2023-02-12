Watch Now
Young Arizona fan who raised money for 15 and the Mahomies takes in Super Bowl LVII

Young Chiefs fan gives his prediction for Super Bowl
Luke Possehl and his family
Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 11:36:49-05

PHOENIX — It's a full circle moment for Luke Possehl to see the Kansas City Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

KSHB 41 News first met Possehl, 8, last April when he and his class raised money for Patrick Mahomes’ foundation 15 and the Mahomies.

The good deed caught the eyes of Mahomes, who sent Possehl and his class gear.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, KSHB caught up with Possehl and his family in Arizona.

Possehl said he's loved getting to see more of Chiefs Kingdom around Phoenix this week.

Since his good deed, Possehl got to see the Chiefs play in Arizona earlier this season and even came to Kansas City to watch the Chiefs play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Later in the season, he said watching the AFC Championship game was especially fun since his older sister roots for the Cincinnati Bengals.

His Super Bowl prediction? Possehl definitely thinks the Chiefs are bringing back a Lombardi trophy.

