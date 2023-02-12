'Yum-bardi' trophy winner predicts Chiefs will win Lombardi Trophy

PHOENIX — Mike Powell and his cooking partner Shelia Johnson won an episode of the Food Network’s newest competition cooking show " NFL Tailgate Takedown " in January.

The team represented the Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup against two chefs from Las Vegas.

This week, Powell traveled to Phoenix to soak in the fanfare surrounding Kansas City's appearance in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“They (the Chiefs) gotta do their part,” Powell said in Phoenix. “I did my part, now I just need them to do their part. We gonna do it.”

Powell and Johnson won the “Yum-bardi" trophy for winning the episode. The Super Bowl champions receive the Lombardi Trophy.

During the competition, Powell and Johnson made a collard green wonton, a fish taco, and beef and vegetable kebabs. But in the thick of the competition, the team never tasted their own product.

This month, they posted a video on Johnson’s Gangsta Goodies Kitchen YouTube channel showing how to make the winning recipes.