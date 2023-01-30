Watch Now
Zack Greinke reportedly re-signs with Royals on one-year contract, per reports.

Photos by Charlie Riedel/AP, Illustration by Katelyn Brown/KSHB 41
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:48:27-05

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Zack Greinke is a physical away from returning to the Kansas City Royals.

According to a report by the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Royals and Greinke are in agreement on a one-year deal, pending a physical.

Greinke returned to the Royals in 2022, pitching at Kauffman Stadium in the blue and gold for the first time since 2010.

Greinke started 26 games and pitched a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings. Greinke ERA was 11% above the league average, still indicating his playing days aren't quite over yet, despite a strikeout total of only 73, by far the lowest in his professional career in a full 162 game season.

Greinke and the promising Brady Singer were the only two starting pitchers on the Royals to have an earned-run average above the league average.

Pitching was a strong point of emphasis by the Royals this offseason. Alongside re-signing Greinke, the Royals also brought in former All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman and 12-year veteran Jordan Lyles as notable additions to the pitching staff.

