Zack Greinke reportedly re-signs with Royals on one-year contract, per reports.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Zack Greinke is a physical away from returning to the Kansas City Royals.

According to a report by the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Royals and Greinke are in agreement on a one-year deal, pending a physical.

Source confirms: Free-agent right-handed Zack Greinke in agreement with Royals on one-year contract, pending physical. First: @bobfescoe. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2023

Greinke returned to the Royals in 2022, pitching at Kauffman Stadium in the blue and gold for the first time since 2010.

Greinke started 26 games and pitched a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings. Greinke ERA was 11% above the league average, still indicating his playing days aren't quite over yet, despite a strikeout total of only 73, by far the lowest in his professional career in a full 162 game season.

Greinke and the promising Brady Singer were the only two starting pitchers on the Royals to have an earned-run average above the league average.