Target’s new Stanley cups come in pink and purple watercolor shades

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There are new Stanley Cups coming to town, and they’re specifically coming to Target just in time for Christmas.

The new Stanley 40-ounce cups come in two pastel-forward hues reminiscent of watercolor paintings with pink and purple tones. In addition to the watercolor Stanleys, you can also choose to shop the Melon, Pale Lime, and Shale shades. If you’re already familiar with Stanley, you know these will sell out fast. The good news is you’ve got some time to make shopping plans.

Stanley

$45 at Target

The tumblers are available now, but they are in-store only. Starting Dec. 24, though, you can order the new hues online and have them shipped right to your door. If you want to give someone a belated Christmas gift or have a special someone’s birthday coming up at the beginning of 2024, this cup will make the perfect gift.

You don’t have to gift it alone, either. Don’t forget accessories! You can decorate your cups using everything from stickers to charms. We’ve got a few Stanley cup accessories to get your started once you pick up your new pastel hue.

Amazon

$10 at Amazon

While the colors on Stanley cups are already gorgeous, you can showcase a bit more personality by grabbing a sticker pack. Take your pick with this set of 300 that gives you options ranging from balloon animals to florals as well as cute quotes and landscape images. Basically, if you’re interested in it, there’s probably a sticker (or four) for you in this pack.

Amazon

$7 at Amazon

No one wants to drink out of a dirty straw. If you’re leaving your Stanley in places where dust or debris might slip inside, a straw cover is an ideal accessory. Do you put makeup on or do your hair with the Stanley by your side? Think about the hairspray or face powder that might make its way into that straw. Not so fun, right? Grab one of these adorable straw cover sets and add some pizazz and extra functionality to your cup.

Amazon

$7 at Amazon

Make sure everyone knows your Stanley is, well, yours with these adorable letter charms. Whether you choose to snag a letter for your first name or last name (or both), this is a quick and easy way to custom a Stanley cup. Plus, it’s affordable and easy to simply latch onto your handle.

Whether you’re looking to purchase the new Stanley cup for yourself or someone else, mark your calendar for Dec. 24 when you can officially snag them online. In the meantime, why not shop for some Stanley accessories?

Target’s new Stanley cups come in pink and purple watercolor shades originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

