Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Teen accused in triple shooting near suburban Dallas could be in Kansas City, police say

Kenn'taevien Charvez Butler
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rowlett Police Department
Kenn'taevien Charvez Butler is accused in a triple shooting in suburban Dallas, Texas.
Kenn'taevien Charvez Butler
Posted at 2:22 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 15:22:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Rowlett, Texas, near suburban Dallas say a teen accused in a triple shooting in January could be in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kenn'taevien Charvez Butler, 16, allegedly shot a 14-year-old girl and two adults at the Rowlett Twin Star Park at about 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Investigators determined the three victims were family and the shooting wasn't a random act.

Three days before the shooting unfolded, Butler had been in fight that also involved the other teen.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Butler. He's wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Butler may be in Kansas City, Missouri, but no other details on his connection to the city were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Butler's whereabouts can contact Rowlett chief of police Eric Shing at (469)-853-3328.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app