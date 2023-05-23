Teen accused in triple shooting near suburban Dallas could be in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Rowlett, Texas, near suburban Dallas say a teen accused in a triple shooting in January could be in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kenn'taevien Charvez Butler, 16, allegedly shot a 14-year-old girl and two adults at the Rowlett Twin Star Park at about 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Investigators determined the three victims were family and the shooting wasn't a random act.

Three days before the shooting unfolded, Butler had been in fight that also involved the other teen.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Butler. He's wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Butler may be in Kansas City, Missouri, but no other details on his connection to the city were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Butler's whereabouts can contact Rowlett chief of police Eric Shing at (469)-853-3328.

