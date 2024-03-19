Teenager accused of firing gun at Chiefs rally may be tried as adult

A 16-year-old teen accused of firing a gun in a mass shooting that occurred as the Kansas City Chiefs rally was ending could be tried as an adult, the Jackson County Family Court announced Tuesday.

The teen was previously charged with possessing a gun and resisting arrest on the day of the shooting that killed a beloved Kansas City mother and DJ and injured more than 20 others.

On Tuesday, those charges were amended, and he's now charged with unlawful use of a weapon — a Class B felony — for shooting a person.

The court said a certification hearing will be held on April 30 to determine if he should stand trial as an adult.

A second 16-year-old is still charged with possessing a gun and resisting arrest. The court ruled those charges don't rise to the level of more serious felony charges, and he won't face certification to be tried as an adult.

SEE MORE: 3 hit with weapons trafficking charges in Chiefs parade shooting

Two other men — Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller — were charged with second-degree murder among other felonies in connection to the shooting that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

The shooting happened after Mays was involved in an altercation with another group of people. The group had asked Mays what he was looking at.

Mays allegedly told police he withdrew his gun first during the altercation. He also said he initially hesitated to shoot because he saw there were children in the crowd but fired anyway because he heard someone say, "'I'm going to get you,' and to him, that meant, 'I'm going to kill you,'" according to police reports.

An investigation determined it was a bullet from Miller's gun that killed Lopez-Galvan.

It's not immediately clear if either of the teens were involved in the altercation with Mays or if there's any relation between them and Mays or Miller.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com