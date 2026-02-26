Columbia University says federal agents misrepresented themselves to detain student

Columbia University claimed that federal law enforcement officers entered a restricted part of the campus to search for a “missing person,” only to detain a student early Thursday.

Columbia said that Department of Homeland Security agents were behind the detainment. The New York Times reported that the student arrested was Ellie Aghayeva, a senior majoring in neuroscience and political science. Sh claimed on Instagram that DHS “illegally arrested” her.

The university said the officers gained access to a residential area on campus, which requires a swipe card.

Columbia did not say whether officers had a warrant, but reminded students and faculty that “all law enforcement agents must have a judicial warrant or judicial subpoena to access non-public areas of the University.” The university said that an administrative warrant does not suffice.

The university said it was seeking additional information.