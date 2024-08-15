Michigan Republican committee member killed by neighbor after argument about wood chips, police say

Michigan police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed by his neighbor after an argument over landscaping.

Canton police told Scripps News Detroit that Nathan Morris was on a walk Saturday when just before noon, the suspect confronted him and began an argument over wood chips, though officials are still working out the details of how the shooting played out.

After he was shot, Morris was transported to a local hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect, 47-year-old Devereaux Christopher Johnson, barricaded himself inside his home after the shooting before eventually surrendering to authorities. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has now charged him with first-degree murder, firearms possession and two counts of felony firearm in relation to the tragedy.

"This was a senseless act of violence toward the victim," Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh said in a statement. "The Canton Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the victim's family, and to the neighbors who may have witnessed this tragic event."

RELATED STORY | Biden administration touts 'historic' drop in violent crime to start 2024

Morris had served as the secretary of Michigan's 6th Congressional District Republican Committee, according to a post on the Michigan GOP's X account written by Hima Kolanagireddy, RNC national committee member and former chair of the 6th CDRC.

In the post, Kolanagireddy said Morris was "a friend, a fellow patriot, a strong Christian, a wonderful husband to Becky, and a great dad to Molly and Zoey."

"Nathan is one of those few guys who are near perfect," the post read. "He would do no harm and think no harm. He is just an amazing and gentle soul. He will be missed dearly."

Kolanagireddy said the family had been on the walk when the suspect pulled out a gun and began threatening them after Morris' daughter touched his mulch. She said Morris "sent his family home and said that he would try and diffuse the situation, but instead was shot and killed."

One neighbor, Vish Vadari, said his wife witnessed the shooting while outside gardening Saturday and that the scene has left her traumatized.

WXYZ

"We came down and saw this gentleman right in front of my house going inside the garage and closing the garage right away, and then I see this guy on the street," Vadari said. "I didn't realize the scariness until two neighbors to my right, they have three kids, and they found a bullet hole in their kitchen."

Neighbors say Johnson had a history of being combative with neighbors, threatening some and even getting violent with neighbors in the past. Vadari says in recent weeks, Johnson had seemingly gotten more erratic with neighbors.

"Everybody has been telling their wives and kids be careful, don't [make] eye to eye contact. Don't walk across alone," Vadari said.

RELATED STORY | Americans fear crime despite downward trends



Edward McCall, a family friend, said the news of Morris' passing has felt "surreal, kind of numb and shocked and emotional at different times."

"He was a great man, a real gentleman, a real father figure and I'm just kind of sorting through the kind of loss this represents for his family," McCall said. "For me, I lost a friend, but there are other people who lost a lot more than I did. I'm waking up every morning just even more thankful than I've ever been."

WXYZ

McCall said he met Morris a few years ago, as the two share interests in local politics. He says it was obvious that Morris, who once ran for school board, really cared about his community, but that he was even more dedicated to his wife and two young children.

"He worked as an engineer in laser technology, but he was a human and a friend and a father," McCall said. "He spent a lot of time on his family, but when he would do things with us in the political realm, he would have to sacrifice a lot of time because he really loved his family. He really loved to read to his kids at night. He made it a point to read to his children at night."

McCall created a fundraising page to help Morris' family, which has already reached more than $53,000 as of Thursday. If you'd like to donate, click here.

Morris' church has also created a page for the family with ways to help. You can clickhere to read more.

Johnson was ordered held without bond at the Wayne County Jail at his arraignment in 35th District Court. He is due back in court on Aug. 23, but that court date may be rescheduled, as Johnson's attorney has requested an evaluation to determine criminal liability and ability to stand trial.

This story was originally published at Scripps News Detroit.