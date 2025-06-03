Tariffs, new standards make for a rocky start to summer air conditioning season

Summer is here, and with rising temperatures comes a surge in demand for air conditioning. But homeowners looking to install or repair their AC units may face a costly surprise.

Prices are already high, and now they're being pushed even higher by tariffs and upcoming changes to energy efficiency standards.

Contractors and homeowners alike are struggling to find affordable refrigerant and the specialized containers needed to transport it.

The new refrigerant, called R-454B, is formulated for new systems to meet new EPA requirements. All air conditioning systems manufactured after Jan. 1 have to adhere to the standards with lower global warming potential (GWP).

RELATED STORY | Summer hiring for teens expected to drop amid economic concerns

Compared to previous generations of refrigerants like R-410A, the new generation significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the changeover hasn't been smooth.

Jerry Hardy, the vice president and service manager at United Air Conditioning in Largo, Florida, said he loaded his company's trucks with the gas. After a few weeks, when he tried to reorder it, he couldn't.

"That's when we were like uh-oh. And then we started looking into it and asking around and everybody was freaking out," Hardy said.

Hardy found a workaround — buying in bulk. He ordered 90 and 100-pound tanks. Heavy and nearly 5-feet tall, the tanks aren't ideal for tossing on a work truck in the morning before a day of service calls.

For smaller businesses, the large tanks are a major investment. As a result, some technicians have told the Scripps News Group that they might not receive the new refrigerant until November or December.

RELATED STORY | Simple changes that can slash your summer electric bills

Unanticipated demand and supply chain disruptions have created a shortage of the smaller 25-pound, approved tanks. The new gas is toxic and slightly flammable, requiring a specific tank that prevents backflow.

On top of the shortage, the cost of the refrigerant and new AC units has also been impacted by tariffs. In April, Honeywell, one of the two companies that manufacture the new refrigerant, sent a notice to its customers acknowledging the shortage and the impact of tariffs, including a 42% surcharge on every invoice after February.

It's a cost that gets passed down to customers, who are already feeling the financial strain.

"People are holding on to their money too," Hardy said. "They'll repair their systems more."

It's been good for United Air's service department, but combined issues have been dipping into new sales.

Hardy's advice is if you need to replace your air conditioning unit this summer? Shop around, get at least three quotes and ask about the installation timeline to ensure you get the best deal.

