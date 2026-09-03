Olathe faces declining school enrollment

a Shawnee family explains why they chose homeschooling

Special education funding in Johnson County

Johnson County school funding gaps lead to changes in staffing

Spring Hill schools see 27 straight years of enrollment growth with more coming

Your questions answered: Johnson Co. school funding, enrollment shifts, and more

De Soto schools expect growth in enrollment despite county decline

Kansas special education underfunding impacting Johnson County students

Kansas schools face budget pressure from special education shortfalls

SMSD faces millions in lost funding from declining enrollment

Blue Valley Schools make program cuts to help budget shortfall

‘There's a cost to that’: School leaders raise budget concerns over Kansas cell phone ban

Olathe families prepare for more school consolidations despite $389 million bond

Ballots due Monday for $389 million Olathe school bond

KS lawmakers debate Education Freedom Tax Credit