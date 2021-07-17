10% chance of an afternoon or evening shower, thunderstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

We are looking at some great weather for the next couple of weeks

The chance of rain will be quite low until further notice

Some summer heat is around a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: It will be another great summer day. Light winds with great weather for most activities. A few clouds will build up with a very slight chance of an afternoon and/or evening thunderstorm. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 84°

Tonight: Any evening showers or thunderstorms will end 9-10 PM, then it will be partly cloudy and mild with a light east wind. Low: 66°

Sunday: It will be like Saturday with partly cloudy and a few clouds building up. It likely will stay dry as the chance of rain is just 10%. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Monday: Partly cloudy with another very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 65° High: 85°

