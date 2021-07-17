10% chance of an afternoon or evening shower, thunderstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- We are looking at some great weather for the next couple of weeks
- The chance of rain will be quite low until further notice
- Some summer heat is around a week away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: It will be another great summer day. Light winds with great weather for most activities. A few clouds will build up with a very slight chance of an afternoon and/or evening thunderstorm. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 84°
Tonight: Any evening showers or thunderstorms will end 9-10 PM, then it will be partly cloudy and mild with a light east wind. Low: 66°
Sunday: It will be like Saturday with partly cloudy and a few clouds building up. It likely will stay dry as the chance of rain is just 10%. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 85°
Monday: Partly cloudy with another very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 65° High: 85°
